Rockwell Arrested for Hitting Staffer In Sandwich Throwdown

EXCLUSIVE

Rockwell, the guy who sang the hit "Somebody's Watching Me" ... got dragged out of his house in handcuffs for allegedly fighting with his housekeeper.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the housekeeper called cops Thursday afternoon to report Rockwell had hit her. The fight was apparently over lunch. We're told she claims the one-hit wonder got pissed because she didn't make a sandwich quickly enough at his Venice, CA home.

According to our sources, she told police she wanted to make a citizen's arrest on her boss ... who's btw, Berry Gordy's son.

Rockwell is being booked for misdemeanor battery, and remains in custody.

Translation: someone's watching now, for sure.