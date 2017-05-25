Scott Disick Ditches Bella Enter Hot Brunette

Exclusive Photos

1:57 PM PST -- Turns out Scott's new brunette isn't such a mystery after all -- she's celeb stylist Chloe Bartoli and the two have a history together -- including a 2015 hookup in Monte Carlo. Scott Disick is clearly a new day/new girl enthusiast -- much to the chagrin of Bella Thorne.

Scott was hanging in his Cannes villa Thursday with an undeniably hot mystery brunette. It's unclear, but we're guessing he didn't fly to Cannes for the films.

It's interesting ... Scott was super handsy with Bella earlier this week in almost the exact same spot.

What's unclear ... did the Lord follow Kourtney Kardashian to Cannes to make her jealous or is it just the place to been seen ... and bang chicks?