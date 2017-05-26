Antonio Brown Ex-GF Forgives NFL Star After Crazy Baby Mama Drama

EXCLUSIVE

She was caught in the middle of one of the craziest NFL love triangles ever -- but model Jena Frumes says she cool with Antonio Brown after he left her to get back with his pregnant girlfriend.

The story made all sorts of headlines when Brown left his pregnant girlfriend, Chelsie, for an off-season romance with Jena Frumes ... only to leave Frumes to go back to Chelsie in April.

Frumes was PISSED at the time and tweeted that Brown used her to piss off Chelsie -- so, when we saw her out in L.A. this week ... we had to ask if she was still upset.

Good news for AB ... Frumes says they're cool again -- and she would even draft him on her fantasy football team.

Smoooooth.