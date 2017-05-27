Ariana Grande To Headline Star-Studded Concert In Manchester Next Weekend

EXCLUSIVE

Ariana Grande is going back to Manchester sooner rather than later, because we've learned she will headline a huge concert in the city a week from Sunday.

Sources familiar with the plans tell us Ariana and her manager, Scooter Braun, are reaching out to some of the biggest names in music and are in the process of booking them. We're told Ariana has invited performers who are friends of hers to participate.

It will be held in one of the 4 big arenas in town, but not the Manchester Arena, where the terrorist bomb exploded, killing 22 and injuring 59.

Our sources say Live Nation will produce the event. All proceeds will go to the victims and their families.