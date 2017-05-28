Bob Arum If Floyd Doesn't Fight Conor Manny Pacquiao Will!!!

EXCLUSIVE

If Floyd Mayweather doesn't get off his butt and sign the paperwork to fight Conor McGregor, Manny Pacquiao WILL ... so says Manny's promoter, Bob Arum.

Conor has been snuffing Floyd in the media for days now ... goading him to sign his part of the deal to make their potentially half a billion dollar fight a reality.

When we talked to Arum out at Craig's in L.A. he told us if Floyd is too busy feinting at the fight, Manny is actually ready to PUNCH, telling our guy after Pac Man's July 1 fight is done, they're totally game.

BTW ... Conor is looking for around $100 mil for the fight, for those prices we here at TMZ Sports would like to officially throw our hats into the ring as well.

We have a full staff, pick someone McGregor.