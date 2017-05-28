Gregg Allman Last Concert Photos

EXCLUSIVE

Gregg Allman was sidelined from performing for months before his death Saturday, and these are photos of his last stage performance 2 days before Halloween.

Gregg performed with Billy Gibbons at the Laid Back Festival in Atlanta on October 29, 2016. He then cancelled a series of concerts, telling his fans, "This is the hardest thing I've had to do in a long, long time. I've been on the road for 45 years because I live to play music with my friends and for my fans."

He went on, "It's time for me to take some real time off to heal."

Gregg died Saturday of liver cancer.