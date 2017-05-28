Lamar Odom Denied at San Fernando Valley Strip Club

EXCLUSIVE

Lamar Odom was removed from a strip club in the San Fernando Valley early Sunday AM, after he cut in line to enter ... this according to an eyewitness who shot the video.

Lamar and 2 women showed up at around 3:30 AM to Red Tie Gentleman's Club in Van Nuys, and the eyewitness says Lamar wasn't keen on waiting in the line ... so he and the woman side skirted the queue. The eyewitness says security corralled them and escorted them out.

Even Lamar's championship ring couldn't sway the bouncer. We're told the trio eventually left.