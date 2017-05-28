Michael Irvin Says Rape Kit Came Back Negative, Cops Won't Confirm

Michael Irvin Claims Rape Kit Came Back Negative ... Cops Won't Confirm

EXCLUSIVE

Michael Irvin says his legal team has been informed the rape kit in his sexual assault investigation has come back negative ... though officials would not confirm or deny when contacted by TMZ Sports.

As we previously reported, the NFL Hall of Famer is being investigated for allegedly drugging and raping a 27-year-old woman at a Florida hotel back in March.

Irvin has adamantly denied ANY wrongdoing and says he never touched the accuser.

As for the claim about the negative rape kit, we're told Irvin got that information from his Miami legal team which told Irvin they'd been in contact with police investigators.

We called the Ft. Lauderdale Police Dept. to verify Irvin's claim -- but a rep told us the PD could not comment on an open investigation and Irvin's case is still pending.

Irvin is clearly confident he will be fully exonerated.