Mississippi Shooting 8 Dead Including Sheriff's Deputy Suspect Confesses on Video

Breaking News

A man is in custody Sunday after allegedly going on a killing spree in Mississippi that left eight people dead ... including one sheriff's deputy.

Lincoln Country Sheriff Steve Rushing says 35-year-old Willie Cory Godbolt was captured and arrested Sunday morning after Godbolt allegedly killed 8 people Saturday night in 3 different homes.

When cops were taking him down Sunday morning, he was caught on video confessing to the murders.

Suspect tells me Lincoln Co. deputy was just in the way, and after all this he meant to commit suicide by cop. pic.twitter.com/ZebieSQkdR — Therese Apel (@TRex21) May 28, 2017

He's also heard saying he went on the killing spree because he loved his wife and kids and the Mississippi town of Bogue Chitto.

Raw video from the arrest of Cory Godbolt, accused of killing 8 people in Lincoln County overnight. pic.twitter.com/8NLSkSvXQR — Therese Apel (@TRex21) May 28, 2017

A sheriff's deputy was called to one of the homes Godbolt was in Saturday, and was allegedly shot and killed by the suspect.

Before being taken to a hospital, Godbolt said of the deputy ... "My pain wasn't designed for him. He was just there. We was talking about me trying to take the children home ... somebody called the officer ... that's what they do, they intervene. It cost him his life. I'm sorry."

He went on to say he was hoping for a suicide by cop, adding he was not "fit to live" after what he'd done.