MADD Roars at Tiger Woods Rx Pills Are No Excuse!

Tiger Woods sent a "dangerous and deadly message" to his fans when he decided to get behind the wheel after taking prescription medication ... this according to Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

MADD is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to protect families from impaired driving -- and clearly, they're unhappy with Tiger's excuse that he simply had an "unexpected reaction to prescribed medications."

"When athletes and celebrities who serve as role models, like Tiger Woods, allegedly make the decision to drive impaired, it sends a dangerous and deadly message," a MADD spokesperson tells TMZ Sports.

"There are no excuses to drive under the influence of any impairing substance, whether its alcohol or any legal or illegal impairing drugs."

"We’re just grateful no one was hurt or killed as a result of his choices and actions."