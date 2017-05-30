Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wants to Be Like Conor McGregor

EXCLUSIVE

A lot of people SAY they wanna be like Conor McGregor -- not everyone can put their money where their mouths are.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk﻿ is pretty damn close.

The UFC fighter is one of the most dominant athletes (male or female) in all of MMA at the moment ... and says she wants to follow Conor and Ronda Rousey in becoming the sport's next icon.

As we previously reported, Joanna is already working with The Rock's agent -- who also happens to represent Ronda.

And the way she's crushing people in the Octagon -- and contemplating a title run in another weight class (like Conor) ... she's very close to achieving her goals.