Hassan Whiteside Surprise, Mama ... I BOUGHT YOU A HOUSE

Exclusive Details

Here's video of Hassan Whiteside that's gonna make you all gooey with the fuzziness inside ... the Miami Heat star surprising his mom in the most awesome way ... WITH A BRAND NEW HOUSE!

Whiteside pulled off a pretty elaborate ruse on his mother ... pretending they were just showing up to the 6 bedroom home in North Carolina for a viewing, then springing the keys on her at the end.

Mom's reaction? Priceless.

She busts out a little dance in celebration while another member of Whiteside's family literally flips -- (watch the video, she actually flips with excitement).

BTW, Whiteside recently signed a 4-year $98 million deal with the Heat -- so we're betting this isn't the last time mom will get hooked up ... and she deserves it.