Kathy Griffin Loses More Gigs In Trump Beheading Image Fallout

Exclusive Details

Kathy Griffin is still feeling the aftershocks from her pic with a fake bloody Donald Trump head -- 2 more venues have canceled her shows.

Griffin's Celebrity Run-In Tour gig at St. George Theatre in Staten Island on November 2 has been axed ... and the State Theatre in New Brunswick, NJ pulled the plug on her November 3 show.

Both venues posted their decisions to cancel online and will be issuing full refunds to ticket buyers. St. George Theatre says ... "Ms. Griffin’s recent actions have severely inhibited our ability to fulfill our mission as a non-profit theatre serving the Staten Island community." Jersey's State Theatre also cited safety concerns.

This makes 5 shows officially canceled on Kathy's tour ... Route 66 Casino in Albuquerque nixed her show Wednesday and 2 California venues followed.

Bergen PAC in NJ -- the venue for her November 4 show -- tells TMZ it's been flooded by negative calls ... but has not made a final decision yet on whether her show will go on.