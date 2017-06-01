L.A. Rams Become 1st NFL Team to Sponsor Gay Pride Event

L.A. Rams 1st NFL Team to Sponsor Gay Pride Event

Breaking News

The L.A. Rams are breaking even more ground in the LGBTQ arena -- becoming the 1st NFL team ever to officially sponsor a gay pride event.

The team has joined up with Venice Pride -- the organization behind the massive Venice Pride block party -- and has sponsored the blue lights in the letter "C" in the famous VENICE sign.

Each letter in the sign will be lit up with a different color -- just like the rainbow LGBTQ pride flag. The event begins June 2.

A Rams spokesperson issued a statement saying the team is proud to "stand in alignment with the LGBT community that is such an important part of the fabric of Los Angeles."

"Inclusion has always been a valued part of our organization and we see this as a unique way to publicly celebrate the diversity that makes this community so special."

Of course, the Rams made history in 2014 when they drafted Michael Sam -- the first openly gay player to enter the NFL Draft.