'Workaholics' Blake Anderson Wife Calls it Quits ... Files for Divorce

EXCLUSIVE

"Workaholics" star Blake Anderson has more time to get weird, because his wife has filed for divorce.

Rachael Finley filed legal docs last week in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple married in 2012 and have a little girl. It's Blake's first marriage.

We're told the couple has been separated for at least 6 months so the divorce petition is not a shock. Our sources say the 2 are getting along, to the extent that they're able to work out the whole co-parenting thing.