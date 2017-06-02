'Basketball Wife' Laura Govan Burglars Hit Me for $700k!

EXCLUSIVE

Former "Basketball Wives: LA" star Laura Govan found her home ransacked after burglars made off with a ton of cash and jewelry ... TMZ has learned.

According to the police report, Govan's San Fernando home was a disaster zone when she came home last month from vacay. The kitchen window was smashed and items were thrown all over the house. Laura told cops the crooks made off with $98k in cash and $615k in jewelry ... including a $50k Rolex.

Her home is in a gated community, but as we've seen in the recent string of burglaries ... that doesn't seem to matter. Govan has a security system, but says she didn't turn it on ... so a friend who was watching her dog could easily come and go.

A neighbor told cops she heard the dog barking one night around 1 AM, but didn't think much of it. Govan's motion sensor doorbell also detected movement that night around 12:44 AM. She told cops video footage from her system didn't save because it's not connected to the cloud.

So far, no arrests and no suspects.