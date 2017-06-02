Brandy Back Home, Recovering ... Ray J Says She Pushed It to Limit

EXCLUSIVE

Brandy Norwood is gonna be just fine after her medical emergency at LAX ... according to her brother, Ray J, who's stepping up for her while she recovers.

We just got Ray at LAX and he gave us the update on Brandy's health scare, telling us she was totally burned out after one too many work trips. He admits he's no doctor when it comes to a specific diagnosis ... but he does have a plan to help her get back on her feet.

TMZ broke the story ... Brandy fell unconscious aboard a Delta flight Friday morning. EMTs took her off the plane and rushed her to a hospital. Her camp echoed Ray J, saying she was just stressed and overworked.

BTW, Ray was flying out of town to fill in for Brandy at a fan convention she was attending this weekend. Way to go, lil bro.