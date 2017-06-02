TMZ

Pacman Jones Takes Joe Mixon to Future Concert

6/2/2017 12:20 AM PDT
Adam "Pacman" Jones is taking Joe Mixon under his wing -- and treated the Bengals rookie to a night out at the Future concert this week ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

Turns out, Jones is pretty tight with Future -- they grew up together in Atlanta -- and the rapper hooked the Bengals star up with tickets to his Cincinnati concert Wednesday at the Riverbend Music Center. 

We're told Jones invited Mixon as his guest -- and they had a blast together and took pics with fans. 

So, why Mixon? We're told Jones quietly mentors a lot of young players on the team -- including Joe -- and he likes the guy. 

We reached out to Pacman's agent, Peter Schaffer﻿, for comment -- he told us the only issue that came up is that his son, Gavin, was upset he didn't get to go too. School night. You know how that goes. 

