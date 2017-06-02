Troy Aikman I'M ENGAGED Pops Question On European Vacation

Breaking News

Troy Aikman started off his European vacation with a bang -- proposing to his girlfriend on Lake Como on Friday ... and she said, 'Yes!'

The Cowboys legend has been dating Capa Mooty -- who's been described in the media as a "Dallas fashion icon."

The two flew to Italy on Thursday to begin a euro-trip together -- she clearly didn't know it would be an engagement vacation.

They've been dating since at least 2016. No word on how they met. Both Troy and Capa each have 2 children from previous relationships.

This will be Troy's second marriage. He divorced his first wife, Rhonda, back in 2011.

Mazel!