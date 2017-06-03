NFL's Michael Floyd Says Football + Ankle Monitor = Broken Bones

Michael Floyd begged the judge in his DUI case to remove his ankle monitor before Vikings training camp began -- because he was worried the device could wreck his ankle if he played with it on.
The good news for Floyd ... the judge gave him the thumbs-up.
Floyd was previously ordered to wear the alcohol monitoring device while on house arrest as part of his sentence for driving while insanely drunk in Arizona during a December incident.
But Floyd -- a WR for the Vikings -- knows running patterns with a giant gadget on your ankle is dangerous so he asked the judge to cut him loose.
In court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Floyd argued ... "Due to the high impact sport, attempting to run and high velocity tackling, the ankle device itself could be damaged and more importantly cause severe damage to the [Floyd's] ankle resulting in possible broken bones."
The judge agreed -- removed the ankle device -- and instead ordered him to submit to random breath testing on a GPS-enabled device.
Floyd is required to stay alcohol-free (and he's still technically on house arrest) until June 16th.