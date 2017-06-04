NBA's DeMarre Carroll Call Me 'Swag Daddy' ... Check Out My Pants!!!

Drake might be the rap king of the 6 but the "Swag Daddy" is none other than Raptors star DeMarre Carroll, who proved it to us by wearing a pair of insane joggers when we got him at LAX.

Carroll told our guy his joggers were Dolce & Gabbana ... and while we scoured the Internet trying to find them, we couldn't, which tells you all you need to know about his swag.

He also told us that among his Raptors teammates he's known as the "Swag Daddy," a name he's apparently earned for his impeccable style.

Impeccable, and expensive, the cheapest pair of joggers we could find on the website was around $400 ... that's expensive lounging, at least for us swag orphans.