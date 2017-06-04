Rockwell Off the Hook in Arrest Sandwich Case Spread Too Thin

Rockwell can rest easy ... prosecutors are no longer watching him because they've rejected the case against him for allegedly hitting his housekeeper ... over a sandwich.

The L.A. City Attorney said there was insufficient evidence to convict the "Somebody's Watching Me" singer ... and Motown heir. TMZ broke the story ... Rockwell was busted at his Venice home last month. His housekeeper accused him of getting physical because she didn't whip up a sandwich for him quickly enough.

Ultimately, prosecutors decided there wasn't enough meat on the bread here -- so, case closed for Berry Gordy's son.

All he wants is to be left alone, in his average home ...