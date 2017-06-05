Ricky Hatton Conor Won't Hit Floyd 'I Couldn't Even Do It'

EXCLUSIVE

"I couldn't hit him. Oscar [De La Hoya] couldn't hit him. Canelo [Alvarez] couldn't hit him. Conor's not going to hit him."

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton says he absolutely LOVES Conor McGregor -- but knows in his heart the guy has no shot against Floyd Mayweather.

Ricky famously fought Mayweather back in 2007 -- they were both undefeated at the time -- but Hatton got rocked and lost in the 10th round.

Hatton says he knows from experience how hard it is to land a shot against Floyd -- and says he thinks there's a real possibility Conor won't land a single punch if they actually fight.

"What I think happens in the fight ... it could be a bit embarrassing. And I would not like to see that happen to Conor 'cause I love him to bits."

"If the truth be known, I'd like Conor to splatter him. But I don't ... my heart says it but my mind says 'no,' he probably wouldn't."