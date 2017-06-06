LeBron James Snatches Kobe Bryant's Sole for Cavs Practice

LeBron James Snatches Kobe's Sole ... for Cavs Practice

LeBron James is turning to Kobe Bryant for a little help in the NBA Finals -- rockin' the Mamba's signature Nike shoes in preparation for Game 3.

King James showed up to Cavs practice at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland wearing the Barcelona Kobe 11s instead of his own signature Nikes.

No word on why Bron picked the sneakers -- maybe hoping Kobe's playoff swag rubs off on him.

Hey, at this point ... try anything, right?!