MLB's Luis Gonzalez On Saving Woman from Burning Car 'We Jumped Into Action'

EXCLUSIVE

World Series hero Luis Gonzalez became a REAL-LIFE hero when he pulled a woman out of a burning car last week -- and now he's telling his story to TMZ Sports.

Gonzo -- who famously got the winning hit in the 2001 World Series for the Diamondbacks -- was driving to dinner in Paradise Valley, AZ on Friday when he saw a head-on collision.

The ex-MLB star says he jumped out of his car and right into action -- pulling a disoriented and injured elderly woman from her car as one of the vehicles burst into flames.

"I told her the car behind me was starting to catch on fire, that we needed to get her out."

The story is incredible. Props to Gonzo and all of the emergency responders.