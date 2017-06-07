NBA's Ty Lawson Warriors Won't Sweep Cleveland

EXCLUSIVE

Don't get the brooms outta the closet just yet! At least one NBA star thinks the Cavs can win a game against the dominating Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Ty Lawson was out in Hollywood Tuesday night when we asked about LeBron James being down 0-2 to Steph Curry and Kevin Durant ... and although the Kings PG predicts GSW will take home the title, he says it won't be a cakewalk.

It's been a tough start for the Cavs so far -- losing Game 1 and 2 by a total of 41 points -- but at least there's hope.

Kinda.