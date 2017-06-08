Draymond Green's Mom Heated Exchange with Cavs Fan ... Cops Involved

9:33 AM PT -- Draymond's mom says she made peace with the Cavs fan.

"Everyone apologized so it's all good," she tweeted.

"If they would watch the game and enjoy it instead of worshipping it. They would be fine!" More mama drama at Game 3 ... this time, it was Draymond Green's mother who was in the middle of a hostile situation with a Cavs fan -- and security rushed in to break it up.

It all went down right after the game ended -- you can see Mary Babers in the Golden State Warriors jacket getting into it with the Cavs fan.

Unclear what was said to set the whole thing off ... but things got heated and there was some shoving. You can see Cleveland PD officers who were working the event got involved and broke it up.

You never see Mary get physical. You do see fans holding her back.

No arrests were made. We reached out to Draymond's camp for comment. So far, no word back.

[H/T BSO]