London Bridge Terror Attack Fake Suicide Belts Worn By Terrorists Looked Real

6/11/2017 7:03 AM PDT

London police have released photos of the fake suicide belts worn by the London Bridge terrorists.

The belts were strapped to the 3 men as they mowed down pedestrians on the Bridge, then went to nearby restaurant and stabbed numerous people.

All 3 were shot and killed.

London authorities say the fake devices looked authentic and were presumably used to hold people at bay as executed their plot.

8 people were killed during the attack last weekend and 48 were injured.  Among the injured ... 4 unarmed police officers. 