London police have released photos of the fake suicide belts worn by the London Bridge terrorists.
The belts were strapped to the 3 men as they mowed down pedestrians on the Bridge, then went to nearby restaurant and stabbed numerous people.
All 3 were shot and killed.
London authorities say the fake devices looked authentic and were presumably used to hold people at bay as executed their plot.
8 people were killed during the attack last weekend and 48 were injured. Among the injured ... 4 unarmed police officers.