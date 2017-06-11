London Bridge Terror Attack Fake Suicide Belts Worn By Terrorists Looked Real

London police have released photos of the fake suicide belts worn by the London Bridge terrorists.

The belts were strapped to the 3 men as they mowed down pedestrians on the Bridge, then went to nearby restaurant and stabbed numerous people.

All 3 were shot and killed.

London authorities say the fake devices looked authentic and were presumably used to hold people at bay as executed their plot.

8 people were killed during the attack last weekend and 48 were injured. Among the injured ... 4 unarmed police officers.