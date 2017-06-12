Dean Cain Still Pissed Over Kaepernick Protest, 'Disrespected the Flag'

Dean Cain Kaepernick Dissed the Flag ... I'm Still Mad About It

EXCLUSIVE

Dean Cain is still upset about Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest -- telling TMZ Sports, "I know a lot of people who fought and died for that flag. I would never disrespect it like that."

We got Superman out in Malibu, and asked the ex-NFL player (it's true, look it up) if he thinks Kaep will ever land a team, given that Seattle -- where some thought he had his best shot -- passed.

That's when Cain opened up ... saying he didn't like the protest one bit -- and it seems pretty obvious it changed his opinion of the QB.

Of course, this is the very issue some people think is keeping NFL teams from signing Kaep -- fans are still ticked.

That said, Cain still believes Kaep will get a job in 2017 ... but he might not be on a roster opening day.