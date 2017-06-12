Donald Trump Sticky Situation For Walk of Fame Star

President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was defaced with a slew of stickers during Sunday's Resist March.

Protesters covered Trump's oft-vandalized star with #resist stickers that target misogyny, transphobia, corruption, homophobia, xenophobia ... to name just a few.

The President's star is keeping cleanup crews busy. This will probably be the easiest repair job for them though. As we've reported ... the star's previously been obliterated with a pickax, had a mini-wall built around it and ... had a golden toilet placed on it.

That one takes the creative crown.