Halsey Drops $5k at Miami Nightclub With Lauren from Fifth Harmony

EXCLUSIVE

Halsey and Lauren Jauregui's recent collab, "Strangers," is about 2 chicks having the hots for each other, but they were both into one dude Saturday night ... Don Julio!!!

The duo let loose Saturday at Miami's LIV nightclub where DJ Cedric Gervais was spinning for his birthday. We're told the ladies rolled in with a bunch of girlfriends, and ordered 2 bottles of DJ 1942, and 2 bottles of Belvedere for their table.

Looks like it was a fun night, although it was really in the morning ... from 1 AM until closing at 4 AM.

Total booze tab was $5k. As for which singer paid -- we're told Halsey got this one.