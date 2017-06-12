Hayley Hasselhoff Nearly Double Legal Limit in DUI

EXCLUSIVE

David Hasselhoff's daughter, Hayley, has been charged in her DUI case and we've learned her blood alcohol was off the charts.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... Hayley blew a .14 last month when cops found her passed out in her Mercedes on an L.A. freeway off-ramp. The legal limit in California is .08.

As we first reported ... she had to be taken to a hospital before she was booked.

Now, the city attorney has officially charged Hayley, and if convicted she faces up to 6 months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

That sentence is almost unheard of though for first, and even second-time offenders.