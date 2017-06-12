Stephen Belafonte Judge Denies Child Custody Change ... Paparazzi Not an Issue

Stephen Belafonte bitched photogs were getting shots of his daughter during his monitored visits, but his plea to change the location for those visits was shot down.

The judge decided to keep things status quo after Mel B's estranged husband presented photos of their 5-year-old daughter, Madison, hiding her face. Belafonte's attorney said the pics were taken outside the building where he meets Madison.

The judge felt the pics weren't enough evidence the child was being harmed, and added ... if there was a throng of paps things could be different.

Next on the docket ... an afternoon hearing where Belafonte will try to convince the judge he needs emergency spousal support from Mel. As we reported ... Stephen's claiming he's broke and is couch surfing with friends.