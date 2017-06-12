Sean Avery Street Fight Video Surfaces, Ex-NHL Star Fought 2 Guys at Once

Sean Avery '13 Street Fight Video Surfaces ... Fought 2 Guys at Once

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-NHL tough guy Sean Avery didn't just fight on the ice -- he fought in the middle of an NYC street back in 2013 ... and TMZ Sports has found the video.

We know ... it's old. But it's kind of awesome.

We've confirmed the 37-year-old former New York Rangers star -- who once led the NHL in penalty minutes -- got into it with 2 other men on June 19, 2013 after a verbal altercation escalated.

Avery kicks some serious ass before he got cheap-shotted -- and even the sucker punch did't phase the guy. It's actually really impressive.

In the end, we're told cops were never called to the scene -- and get this, both groups actually hugged it out afterward. Seriously!

We've reached out to Avery multiple times for comment -- but haven't heard back.