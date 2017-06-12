Xscape No More Beef So ... Let's Do a TV Show!!

Xscape fired up their fans when they announced a reunion a few months back, and now they're giving more -- a docuseries.

Production sources tell TMZ ... the all girl R&B super group is filming in ATL and the show will air on Bravo. We're told it premieres in November ... when 'RHOA' returns so it can piggyback off the show.

The show will follow all 4 members -- Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris, LaTocha and Tamika Scott -- as they reunite to prepare for their first performance in over 20 years which takes place at Essence Festival later this month.

VH1's mega-producer Mona Scott-Young, of the 'Love & Hip Hop' franchise, has signed on as executive producer.