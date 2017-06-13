Don Lemon is torn over Megyn Kelly's controversial interview with radio host Alex Jones -- but ultimately thinks she's throwing away NBC's precious airtime by sitting down with the guy.
We got the CNN anchor at LAX and asked what he thought about the backlash against Megyn for interviewing the Infowars host ... who's theorized the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.
Some parents of victims are blasting Megyn, and lobbying NBC to yank the interview. Don, at first, had Megyn's back ... saying sometimes journalists have to go to "dark places."
On a personal level though ... he clearly despises Jones, and dismisses him as a phony who doesn't deserve a platform.
Next Sunday, I sit down with conservative radio host @RealAlexJones to discuss controversies and conspiracies #SundayNight June 18 on NBC pic.twitter.com/7bVz6Fobf5— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 11, 2017