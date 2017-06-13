Don Lemon Megyn Kelly's Wasting Airtime With Alex Jones Interview

Don Lemon ﻿is torn over Megyn Kelly's controversial interview with radio host Alex Jones -- but ultimately thinks she's throwing away NBC's precious airtime by sitting down with the guy.

We got the CNN anchor at LAX and asked what he thought about the backlash against Megyn for interviewing the Infowars host ... who's theorized the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Some parents of victims are blasting Megyn, and lobbying NBC to yank the interview. Don, at first, had Megyn's back ... saying sometimes journalists have to go to "dark places."

On a personal level though ... he clearly despises Jones, and dismisses him as a phony who doesn't deserve a platform.