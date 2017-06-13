Jon Jones Mother Dies After Battling Diabetes

Breaking News

Camille Jones -- who raised 3 superstar athletes including Jon Jones -- passed away Sunday after a battle with diabetes, her family confirms.

Camille's son, Arthur Jones -- an NFL lineman -- broke the sad news on social media, saying, "It's hard to [accept] the fact that my mother is not with me anymore."

He added, "She went to be with my sister in heaven. No more pain & suffering."

"Mom, I love you so much!"

Camille is survived by her husband, Arthur, and sons Jon, Arthur III and Chandler Jones ... who's also an NFL star currently playing with the AZ Cardinals.

R.I.P.