Grant Cardone Motivational Guru Begs I Want Permission to Use N-Word

A popular motivational speaker desperately wants the right to use the n-word freely, and he made a bizarre plea to do so while hosting his Internet show.

Grant Cardone -- a best-selling author with 1.1 million Facebook followers -- was in the middle of interviewing entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David a couple weeks ago. The conversation shifted to Miami's diversity when, out of nowhere, Grant straight-up said he wants a stamp of approval to use the n-word.

Important to note, Cardone wasn't following in Bill Maher's footsteps ... this aired before Maher's ill-fated slavery remark.

We've reached out to Cardone's camp, so far no word back.