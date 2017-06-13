A popular motivational speaker desperately wants the right to use the n-word freely, and he made a bizarre plea to do so while hosting his Internet show.
Grant Cardone -- a best-selling author with 1.1 million Facebook followers -- was in the middle of interviewing entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David a couple weeks ago. The conversation shifted to Miami's diversity when, out of nowhere, Grant straight-up said he wants a stamp of approval to use the n-word.
Important to note, Cardone wasn't following in Bill Maher's footsteps ... this aired before Maher's ill-fated slavery remark.
We've reached out to Cardone's camp, so far no word back.