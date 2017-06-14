NeNe Leakes I'm Back for Season 10 of 'Housewives' With One Catch ...

Exclusive Details

You didn't really think NeNe Leakes was going to let Kim Zolciak hog the spotlight -- she's finally signed on for Season 10 of 'RHOA.'

Sources connected to production tell us NeNe signed on the dotted line Wednesday, ending months of negotiations to bring her and Kim back for the show's 10th anniversary. Kim struck her deal back in April, but NeNe's been holding out.

There's a twist though ... NeNe will only be a part-time cast member. We're told she passed on a full-time gig because she has too many other balls in the air right now such as her clothing line.

Some of the other women on the show have already started shooting the next season, but NeNe's yet to appear.

As you'd expect, NeNe's being totally modest about her new deal, saying ... "All hail the queen for season 10."