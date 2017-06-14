Rep. Steve Scalise Still Critical Needs More Surgeries

Breaking News

GOP House Whip Steve Scalise is still in critical condition at the hospital after being shot by James T. Hodgkinson during the congressional baseball practice.

Scalise suffered a single rifle shot to his left hip, but the bullet traveled across his pelvis, injuring organs and fracturing bones ... according to MedStar Washington Hospital. He immediately underwent surgery, and needed another procedure just to stop the bleeding.

Doctors says Scalise will need additional operations. For now, his condition remains critical.

President Trump and the First Lady went to the hospital to see Scalise and the others who were injured -- including 2 police officers -- during the intense gun battle.