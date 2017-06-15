Golden State Warriors VICTORY PARADE! ... 1 Mil Fans Expected

LIVE STREAM

It's going DOWN in the Bay Area -- the Golden State Warriors victory parade is underway and more than 1 MILLION people are expected to show up for the turn up!

Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and the rest of the squad will ride through the streets -- most likely boozing during the ride.

Rap legend Too Short is expected to ride on the trucks with the team. Guessing fellow Dubs superfan E-40 will join him.

2015 was crazy -- Draymond pounded all sorts of beverages and went cray. Who's ready for a repeat performance?!