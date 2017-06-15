John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Feeling Right at Home on Tour

EXCLUSIVE

John Legend has been treated to family-style digs while touring around the country, which is perfect since he's brought his wife and kid along for part of the ride.

John's currently on tour and Chrissy Teigen and baby Luna have come along for some recent stops ... including Tennessee, Washington and Missouri. The fam most recently crashed at a Kansas City estate that goes for $10k per night.

One of the first places John stayed, courtesy of AirBnb, was a colonial-esque estate in Nashville with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. It normally goes for $1,600/night.

When he played in Woodinville, WA earlier this month, our sources say he and his family stayed in a 3 bed, 3 bath house in Seattle with a great view of the city's skyline. The place rents for $720/night.

Whatever way you look at it ... John and co. are keeping it all in the family on the road.