Chris Soules Don't Call Person Who Died in Crash 'Victim'

Former 'Bachelor' and current defendant Chris Soules wants to block the jury in his felony hit-and-run trial from hearing anyone refer to the deceased as a "victim."

TMZ broke the story ... Chris plowed into a tractor driven by a man named Kenneth Moser who died as a result of his injuries. Chris left the scene before cops arrived and he's been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

According to new legal docs, Chris' lawyers think it would be grossly unfair to call Moser a "victim," Chris has not been charged or even ticketed for the causing the accident.

Soules' lawyers also want the judge to nix any evidence that Chris bought or consumed alcohol the day of the crash. As we reported, when cops arrived at his house shortly after the accident, he refused to come out and it took several hours to get a search warrant.

When Chris was belatedly tested his specimens were negative for drugs and alcohol.