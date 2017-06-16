'Shawshank Redemption' Famous Oak Tree Lives On As Pricey Keychains, Bottle Openers!

EXCLUSIVE

As Andy told Red in "The Shawshank Redemption" ... "no good thing ever dies," which is so true for the movie's famous tree that's now become some very cool -- but expensive -- souvenirs.

'Shawshank' tree merchandise made from the wood of the huge oak tree -- that fell over after severe storm damage -- will be on sale Saturday in Mansfield, Ohio. Items from the fallen tree include key chains and magnets ($40), mini rock hammers ($85), bottle openers ($130), and shadow boxes with an inscription of Andy's note to Red ($500).

Pretty pricey, but then again ... it's a classic everyone loves. The sale's going down during the Shawshank Hustle -- a 7k race featuring 5 of the movie's locations.

We're told items are limited -- only so much tree to go around -- but anything not sold at the race will be available online afterward.