'Jersey Shore' Vinny Sued You & Biker Pals Destroyed My Yard!

"Jersey Shore" star Vinny Guadagnino busted up trees, a driveway, and even cars while his hired muscle stood guard ... according to a next-door neighbor who's suing.

Thomas Ryan claims Vinny forcibly took over disputed land between their properties in 2014 with the help of a construction crew and some biker buddies. According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Ryan suffered damage to "several 100-year-old Norway Spruce trees" along with his cement curbs and driveway pavement.

Ryan also says Vinny put up a fence that crosses the property line, and damaged a shed and vehicles -- all while bikers acted as bodyguards. Ryan is suing for at least $200k in damages, and wants the court to award him the land at the center of the battle.

Vinny's lawyer says the suit is meritless, the allegations are false ... and it was filed purely to harm Vinny's rep and shake him down for money.