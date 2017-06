Beyonce & Jay Z Reportedly Welcome Twins

Beyonce and Jay Z have reportedly welcomed their twins into the world.

There have been rumblings all week Beyonce gave birth in a Los Angeles hospital. There were signs she might have given birth to a boy and a girl based on balloons that were delivered to a hospital, but no hard evidence so far.

President Obama intimated a few days ago the twins might be girls, but again ... nothing concrete.

The evidence seems to be mounting ... 5-year-old Blue Ivy could earn some serious babysitting cash.