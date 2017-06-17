Golden State Warriors Players Celebrate NBA Championship at Vegas Nightclub

Golden State Warriors Victory Party Rolls On ... In Vegas, Baby!!!

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and the boys took their NBA Championship party on the road ... to get turnt Vegas style!!

Several Golden State Warriors players partied their asses off at JEWEL Nightclub at the ARIA in Las Vegas late Friday and early Saturday morning.

The Dubs popped bottles of Moet & Chandon Champagne to celebrate their second title in 3 years -- well, and the first for KD.

Noticeably absent was Steph Curry ... but he's been busy partying in Hollywood with his wife and getting tatted up at home.