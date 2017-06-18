Drake's Dad Where in the World is Dennis Graham?

Drake's dad must have a thing for adventure, mystery and international intrigue, because he's dressed exactly like a character who specialized in just that.

Dennis Graham was seen leaving the Nice Guy in WeHo Saturday night with his girlfriend looking just like the famous '80s video game baddie Carmen Sandiego ... red trench coat, fedora and all. Just one step up from his usual stylish outfits.

Unlike Ms. Carmen ... Dennis doesn't seem like he's trying very hard to avoid the spotlight. Besides, how can he?