Lionel Richie's Bassist 911 Call ... Caller 'Can't Explain' Stabbing Situation

EXCLUSIVE

The man who called for help when Lionel Richie's bassist, Ethan Farmer, allegedly stabbed himself after eating marijuana edibles may have been under the influence himself ... based on the 911 call.

We broke the story ... cops say Farmer was chowing down on pot cookies or brownies with friends when he turned violent and repeatedly stabbed himself.

The shocking nature of the situation was apparently too much to put into words for the guy who called 911, who simply said "I don't know" and "I can't explain it" when trying to describe the scene.

He also couldn't answer why a woman was screaming in the background or come up with Farmer's age.

Last we heard, the 42-year-old musician is recovering from his injuries.