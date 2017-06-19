Tiger Woods I'm Getting Professional Help ... for Rx Pill Issues

Breaking News

Tiger Woods says he's getting "professional help" for his issues with prescription medication in the wake of his DUI arrest -- but he's not describing the situation as rehab.

"I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder," Woods said in a statement.

"I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour."

As we previously reported, Woods was arrested on May 31 in Jupiter, FL -- and was extremely out of it. He could barely stand up straight and couldn't tie his shoes.

Woods blamed his state on a bad mixture of prescription medication.

Woods going public about the professional help could well be a strategy in his pending DUI case. It's often used to show the judge that he's taking his problem seriously, which could affect sentencing.

Woods was spotted out in Florida with his kids over the weekend -- so it doesn't appear he's in a live-in facility for his treatment.